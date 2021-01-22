Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mercury Building Material Delivery [Image 3 of 9]

    Exercise Mercury Building Material Delivery

    PANAMA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo and Panamanian servicemembers load building materials onto a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment at Nicanor, Panama, Jan. 21, 2021. Training on disaster response with our Panamanian partners increases our interoperability, enabling us to rapidly integrate and better respond in the event of a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    TAGS

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21
    CENTAM Guardian

