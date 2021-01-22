Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen unload their luggage from a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus onto an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) on the ramp of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. A LMTV provides tactical mobility for Army Soldiers and has a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds and a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

