Oklahoma National Guardsmen unload their luggage from a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus onto an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) on the ramp of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. A LMTV provides tactical mobility for Army Soldiers and has a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds and a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 18:48 Photo ID: 6493542 VIRIN: 210123-Z-HL234-0037 Resolution: 7736x5157 Size: 29.23 MB Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.