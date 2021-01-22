Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Oklahoma National Guardsmen unload their luggage from a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus onto an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) on the ramp of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. A LMTV provides tactical mobility for Army Soldiers and has a payload capacity of 5,000 pounds and a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)
