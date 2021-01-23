Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Army and Air National Guardsmen from the Oklahoma National Guard disembark a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus from Pease Air National Guard Base after returning from the District of Columbia to Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. The Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard deployed to the District of Columbia to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration that took place on Jan. 20, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

Date Taken: 01.23.2021
Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US