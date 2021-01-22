Army and Air National Guardsmen from the Oklahoma National Guard disembark a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus from Pease Air National Guard Base after returning from the District of Columbia to Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. The Soldiers and Airmen formed a line from the inside of the plane to an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) to quickly offload their gear and luggage from a palette inside the plane. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6493541
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-HL234-0133
|Resolution:
|8058x5372
|Size:
|27.81 MB
|Location:
|WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
