Oklahoma National Guard returns from support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Army and Air National Guardsmen from the Oklahoma National Guard disembark a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus from Pease Air National Guard Base after returning from the District of Columbia to Oklahoma City, January 23, 2021. The Soldiers and Airmen formed a line from the inside of the plane to an Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) to quickly offload their gear and luggage from a palette inside the plane. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US