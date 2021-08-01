Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Fire and Emergency Services offers fire extinguisher training [Image 5 of 6]

    379th Fire and Emergency Services offers fire extinguisher training

    QATAR

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman prepares to face off with a live fire during a fire extinguisher training event hosted by the 379th Fire Emergency Services Jan. 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th FES Airmen offered the training to all members of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    This work, 379th Fire and Emergency Services offers fire extinguisher training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Udeid Air Base

    TAGS

    firefighter
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    fire extinguisher
    training
    fire emergency services

