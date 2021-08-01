Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Fire and Emergency Services offers fire extinguisher training

    QATAR

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ignacio Zamora, left, a water and fuels systems maintenance specialist for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Gresley, fire logistics noncommissioned officer in charge for the 379th CES, use fire extinguishers to douse flames as two 379th Fire Emergency Services Airmen observe for safety during a live-fire training event hosted by the 379th Fire Emergency Services Jan. 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th FES Airmen offered the training to all members of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-AP992-0004
    Al Udeid Air Base

    State of Qatar (Qatar)

    firefighter
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    fire extinguisher
    training
    fire emergency services

