379th Fire and Emergency Services offers fire extinguisher training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Gresley, fire logistics noncommissioned officer in charge for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrates using a fire extinguisher as Staff Sgt. Keena Knaggs, a firefighter for the 379th CES, observes for safety during a live-fire training event hosted by the 379th Fire Emergency Services Jan. 9, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th FES Airmen offered the training to all members of Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

