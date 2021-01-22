Major General John Andonie Promotion

Army Major General John Andonie speaks during promotion ceremonies at New York National Guard headquarters on January 22, 2021. Andonie, who has served in the Army and New York Army National Guard for 31 years, will now serve as the Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, assisting the director in dealing with plans, policies and programs for the 366,000 Citizen Soldiers in 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

