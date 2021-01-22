Major General John Andonie Promotion

Army Major General John Andonie accepts his first salute as a two-star general from New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski (right) during promotion ceremonies held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at New York Army National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Andonie. a Clifton Park resident, will serve as the Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, assisting the director in dealing with plans, policies and programs for the 366,000 Citizen Soldiers in 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

