Major General John Andonie Promotion

Army Major General John Andonie's daughter's Rachel (left) and Elizabeth pin the second star on Andonie's shoulders during his promotion ceremony at New York Army National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Friday, January 22, 2021. Andonie, a Clifton Park resident, has been serving in the New York National Guard since 2020. Andonie will now serve as the Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, assisting the director in dealing with plans, policies and programs for the 366,000 Citizen Soldiers in 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

