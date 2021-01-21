KC-130J evades Smokey Sams

A KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 expends countermeasure flares to defeat a simulated surface-to-air missile, or Smokey Sam at Barry M. Goldwater Range West aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds. The Smokey Sam tests the aircraft’s electronic countermeasure systems and ensures that flares are expended to defeat the infrared threat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

