    KC-130J evades Smokey Sams [Image 6 of 10]

    KC-130J evades Smokey Sams

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    A KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 expends countermeasure flares to defeat a simulated surface-to-air missile, or Smokey Sam at Barry M. Goldwater Range West aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds. The Smokey Sam tests the aircraft’s electronic countermeasure systems and ensures that flares are expended to defeat the infrared threat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6492612
    VIRIN: 210121-M-AN418-0069
    Resolution: 2273x1515
    Size: 643.03 KB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130J evades Smokey Sams [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Yuma
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    LCpl Gabrielle Sanders
    LCpl Sanders

