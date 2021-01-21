Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to CONUS and OCONUS populations of DoD uniformed service members, both active and Selected Reserve components, including members of the National Guard; dependents; retirees; civilian employees; and select DoD contract personnel as authorized in accordance with DoD regulation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6492365
    VIRIN: 210121-M-UG177-0005
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ForwardDeployed
    #IIMEF
    #CampLejeune
    #2NDMEB
    #COVID

