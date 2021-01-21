2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to CONUS and OCONUS populations of DoD uniformed service members, both active and Selected Reserve components, including members of the National Guard; dependents; retirees; civilian employees; and select DoD contract personnel as authorized in accordance with DoD regulation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

