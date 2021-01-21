Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 5]

    2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Navy corpsman holds up a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to Marines with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to CONUS and OCONUS populations of DoD uniformed service members, both active and Selected Reserve components, including members of the National Guard; dependents; retirees; civilian employees; and select DoD contract personnel as authorized in accordance with DoD regulation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6492362
    VIRIN: 210121-M-UG177-0002
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MEB receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ForwardDeployed
    #IIMEF
    #CampLejeune
    #2NDMEB
    #COVID

