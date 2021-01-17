Onaga veterans participate in the placement of a practice bomb found in a nearby field that was permanently loaned by the 79th Explosive Ordinance Battalion to the Onaga Historical Society with a ceremony in Onaga, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2021.
Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe
