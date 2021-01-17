Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe

    KS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Debbie Berges, president of the Onaga Historical Society, received a commemorative placard and a memorandum of record permanently loaning a practice bomb found in a nearby field from the 79th Explosive Ordinance Battalion to the Onaga Historical Museum in Onaga, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6492328
    VIRIN: 210118-A-RB538-0022
    Resolution: 5943x3962
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe
    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe
    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EOD #ArmyHistory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT