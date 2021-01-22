Fort Riley Unit helps make museum display safe

Courtesy Photo | Debbie Berges, president of the Onaga Historical Society, received a commemorative...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Debbie Berges, president of the Onaga Historical Society, received a commemorative placard and a memorandum of record permanently loaning a practice bomb found in a nearby field from the 79th Explosive Ordinance Battalion to the Onaga Historical Museum in Onaga, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Fort Riley’s 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion permanently loaned a World War II practice bomb to the Onaga Historical Museum. The Army munition was placed in the Morton Exhibit building Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. during a ceremony hosted by museum staff. Maj. Blake Zenteno, 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion executive officer, presented the ordnance.



“It’s been a pleasure working with the Onaga Historical Society to return their WWII Practice Bomb for display at the Onaga Historical Museum,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Teller, 79th EOD commander.



During WWII an Army practice range was located south of Onaga, Kansas. The bomb was found in a nearby pasture several years ago, and was transported in 2020 to Fort Riley to verify that it was safe. Since it is still military property, the Army loaned the inert device back to the community as a link to its past



According to local officials, the ordinance provides a window to the past for Onaga residents.



“With this artifact a little known aspect of World War II - practicing to bomb - can be explained to guests visiting the museum, and that this training for war took place within the catchment area of the Onaga Historical Museum and on the grounds of some of their ancestors,” said Debbie Berges, the president of the Onaga Historical Society and Museum.



“The 79th appreciates all the assistance from Fort Riley Garrison to make this project happen while not crossing any legal boundaries” Teller said. “We look forward to future community engagement opportunities and collaboration with Onaga.”



After the ceremony a group of EOD technicians used a portable x-ray machine to ensure other military museum artifacts were safe for the public. They verified a grenade and several cannonballs were cleared to display in the museum.



Attending the ceremony were a representative from Senator Roger Marshall’s office, a group of students from a nearby school, local Onaga area veterans and community members.



According to the Onaga Historical Society Facebook page, the museum is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday.