Senior Airman Carson Dotson, 97th Communications Squadron (CS) cyber transport systems journeyman, stands next to the 97th CS logo on Jan. 20, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The application period for eligible Airmen to transfer into the U.S. Space Force opened on May 1, 2020 while Dotson was deployed to Kuwait. Despite the distance, he was still able to work with his Altus leadership and get his application submitted in time for the cut off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6492066 VIRIN: 210112-F-PJ004-1002 Resolution: 7368x5294 Size: 10.32 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.