From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force

Lt. Col. Marshalria Vaughans, 97th Communications Squadron (CS) commander, stands next to the 97th CS logo on Jan. 20, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Vaughans applied to transfer into the U.S. Space Force in May of 2020 and learned she’d been accepted in October of 2020. She is slated to become one of 150 cyber officers in the entire branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

