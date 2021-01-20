Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force [Image 2 of 3]

    From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Marshalria Vaughans, 97th Communications Squadron (CS) commander, stands next to the 97th CS logo on Jan. 20, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Vaughans applied to transfer into the U.S. Space Force in May of 2020 and learned she’d been accepted in October of 2020. She is slated to become one of 150 cyber officers in the entire branch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 10:19
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS

    Guardians
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    U.S. Space Force
    USSF Transfer

