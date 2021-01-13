1st Lt. Issac Chung, 97th Operations Support Squadron officer in charge of intelligence operations, shows his uniform with U.S. Space Force (USSF) name tapes on Jan. 13, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Chung applied to transfer into the USSF in May of 2020 and learned he’d been accepted in October of 2020. He is slated to swear in to the USSF on Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6492064
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-PJ004-1001
|Resolution:
|6551x4391
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Airmen to Guardians: 6 Altus Airmen transfer into U.S. Space Force
