Soldiers Assemble Tents in Response to Troop Surge

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Spc. Dustyn Walters from west Jefferson, N.C., and attached to the 760th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, places a panel of an Alaska tent structure in place onboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2021. The tents are constructed in response to troop surge on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

