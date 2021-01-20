Soldiers Assemble Tents in Response to Troop Surge

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Alaska tent structures are constructed in response to troop surge on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

