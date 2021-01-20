Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Assemble Tents in Response to Troop Surge [Image 2 of 6]

    Soldiers Assemble Tents in Response to Troop Surge

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Spc. Marquise Johnson of Jamaica, N.Y. with 760th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, walks through an assembled Alaska tent structures on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2021. The tents are constructed in response to troop surge onboard Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 09:01
    Photo ID: 6491988
    VIRIN: 210120-N-RF885-0035
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Assemble Tents in Response to Troop Surge [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

