    Duke Field POTFF team expands support capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    Duke Field POTFF team expands support capabilities

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Nicole King 

    919th Special Operations Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Duke Field Preservation of the Force and Family Team pose for a photo at Duke Field Florida, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duke Field POTFF team recently expanded services by adding five new members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicole King)

