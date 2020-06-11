Duke Field Preservation of the Force and Family members pose for a photo at Duke Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duke Field POTFF team recently expanded resiliency services by adding five new members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicole King)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6490296
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-GG241-0014
|Resolution:
|1800x809
|Size:
|828.62 KB
|Location:
|DUKE FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duke Field POTFF team expands support capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Nicole King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
