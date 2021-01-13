Duke Field POTFF team expands support capabilities

Photo By Nicole King | Members of the Duke Field Preservation of the Force and Family Team pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Nicole King | Members of the Duke Field Preservation of the Force and Family Team pose for a photo at Duke Field Florida, Nov. 6, 2020. The Duke Field POTFF team recently expanded services by adding five new members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicole King) see less | View Image Page

DUKE FIELD, Fla. -- The Duke Field Preservation of the Force and Family team expanded support capabilities in November by adding five new members. A dietitian, spiritual community programs peer network coordinator, metal health technician, social worker, and athletic trainer are newly available to members a Duke Field.



The Duke Field POTFF team now has 11 members who cover the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness: mental, physical, social, and spiritual.



“The POTFF program is primarily for prevention and quick access to care,” said Maj. Erin Jenkins, the POTFF Human Performance program manager at Duke Field. “It provides embedded care so our Airman can get care prior to having a major injury or major health problem.”



Trish Kellogg, the new Duke Field POTFF performance dietitian, will be working in the performance maintenance office located in the mobility and deployment distribution building at Duke Field.



“As a performance dietitian I am focused on helping people do what they can to be bigger better faster stronger,” said Kellogg. “I want to help our everyday athletes who are out in the field serving us and give back to the community.”



Kanisha Carson, the new Duke Field POTFF mental health technician, recently retired from working in mental health while on active duty. She will work alongside Kaitlyn Abadia, the new licensed clinical social worker who previously was part of the 919 SOW as a reservist.



“I am excited to be part of this great team here that is building up all of the resiliencies in the five pillars that we have,” said Carson. “This is a great opportunity for me to help the Duke Field community.”



Rebecca Zaccheo, the new community programs peer network coordinator, will work with the chaplains to help with Airman ministry program and Ellie Goldense will work in the new human performance training center at the 2nd Special Operations Squadron.



“We are trying to get people to think more preventatively in nature when it comes to seeking help versus waiting until they are right of the bang and heartbroken” said Jenkins. “We will work to get our Airman the support they need---Resiliency is what we do!”