Brother, together forever

Tech. Sgt. Jason Loerke, 31st Munitions Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of vault maintenance, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Loerke, 31st MUNS crew chief and inspector, right, posed for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Jan. 20, 2021. Jason and Robert are twins who believe family is everything, regardless of the distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
01.20.2021
01.21.2021
6489763
210120-F-ZX177-1001
5913x3946
1.29 MB
|Location:
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
2
0
