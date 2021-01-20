U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Loerke, 31st Munitions Squadron crew chief and inspector, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Loerke, 31st MUNS noncommissioned officer in charge of vault maintenance, right, pose for a photo. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6489765
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ZX177-1002
|Resolution:
|1445x1378
|Size:
|396.18 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers, together forever [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
