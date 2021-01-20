U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Loerke, 31st Munitions Squadron crew chief and inspector, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Loerke, 31st MUNS noncommissioned officer in charge of vault maintenance are in a photo with family. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6489764
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ZX177-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|390.79 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers, together forever [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT