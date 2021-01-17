A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. The B-52 is a long range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of BTF missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 06:48
|Photo ID:
|6489744
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-HJ760-1161
|Resolution:
|4718x3146
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS
