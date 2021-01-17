Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 5]

    908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides fuel to a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. BTF missions help aircrews gain familiarity with the region's airspace and allow them to integrate with U.S. and partner air assets, increasing the combined force's overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6489742
    VIRIN: 210117-F-HJ760-1099
    Resolution: 7360x4906
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

