908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides fuel to a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. BTF missions help aircrews gain familiarity with the region's airspace and allow them to integrate with U.S. and partner air assets, increasing the combined force's overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE