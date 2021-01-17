908th EARS supports BTF mission in CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 17, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of BTF missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

