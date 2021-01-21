NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) Chief Master-at-Arms Antwan Miller, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, and Command Senior Chief David Garibay, NMCB 4 acting command master chief, raise the battalion colors during a Relief-in-Place Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2021. The RIPTOA ceremony from NMCB 3 to NMCB 4 officially concludes NMCB 3’s deployment in the Indo-Pacific. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

