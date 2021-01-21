Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) Cmdr. Jonathan Nieman, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 commanding officer, right, relinquishes his authority as deployed NMCB in the Indo-Pacific theater to Cmdr. Troy Brown, NMCB 4 commanding officer, left, at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2021. The Relief-in-Place Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 3 to NMCB 4 officially concludes NMCB 3’s deployment in the Indo-Pacific. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6489612
    VIRIN: 210121-N-QY759-0008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Okinawa
    NMCB 3: NMCB 4

