CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) Cmdr. Jonathan Nieman, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 commanding officer, right, relinquishes his authority as deployed NMCB in the Indo-Pacific theater to Cmdr. Troy Brown, NMCB 4 commanding officer, left, at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2021. The Relief-in-Place Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 3 to NMCB 4 officially concludes NMCB 3’s deployment in the Indo-Pacific. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6489612 VIRIN: 210121-N-QY759-0008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.95 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.