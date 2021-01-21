Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 21, 2021) Chief Master-at-Arms Antwan Miller, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, and Command Senior Chief David Garibay, NMCB 4 acting command master chief, raise the battalion colors during a Relief-in-Place Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 21, 2021. The RIPTOA ceremony from NMCB 3 to NMCB 4 officially concludes NMCB 3’s deployment in the Indo-Pacific. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB3 / NMCB4 RIPTOA [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    NMCB 3
    NMCB 4

