Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    An High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) prepares to move into firing position [Image 6 of 6]

    An High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) prepares to move into firing position

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2017

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A live fire of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) a light multiple rocket launcher was conducted on April 12 on Fort Sill. Soldiers from across the Field Artillery community come to Fort Sill for their professional military education for both Advanced Individual Training and the Noncommissioned Officer's Academy. 13M a HIMARS crew member train to become more proficient and tactical leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6489347
    VIRIN: 170412-D-KT135-052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) prepares to move into firing position [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live fire of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System moves into firing position
    An High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) prepares to move into firing position

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    concealment
    Training
    firing position

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT