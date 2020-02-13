Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill [Image 3 of 6]

    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Fort Sill Noncommissioned Officer Academy conducted a live fire on the M777 towed howitzer on Feb. 13. Soldiers from across the Field Artillery community come back to Fort Sill to train and become more proficient, go through the fundamentals and develop tactical and technical competency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:07
    Photo ID: 6489335
    VIRIN: 200213-D-KT135-724
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live fire of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill
    The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System moves into firing position
    An High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) prepares to move into firing position

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    M777
    Fort Sill
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT