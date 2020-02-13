Live fire of the M777 on Fort Sill

Soldiers from the Fort Sill Noncommissioned Officer Academy conducted a live fire on the M777 towed howitzer on Feb. 13. Soldiers from across the Field Artillery community come back to Fort Sill to train and become more proficient, go through the fundamentals and develop tactical and technical competency.

Date Taken: 02.13.2020
Location: FORT SILL, OK, US