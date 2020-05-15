Pvt. Teslim Animashaun in B Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, completed Basic Combat Training May 29, 2020, at Fort Sill. Ever since Animashaun was a young boy he wanted to become a U.S. Army Soldier. Animashaun said that becoming a Soldier has been a passion of his, and took a lot of hard work to see it come to fruition.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6489182
|VIRIN:
|200515-D-KT135-132
|Resolution:
|5586x3729
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nigerian fulfills dream to become a Soldier [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT