Nigerian fulfills dream to become a Soldier

Pvt. Teslim Animashaun in B Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, completed Basic Combat Training May 29, 2020, at Fort Sill. Ever since Animashaun was a young boy he wanted to become a U.S. Army Soldier. Animashaun said that becoming a Soldier has been a passion of his, and took a lot of hard work to see it come to fruition.

