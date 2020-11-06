Nigerian fulfills dream to become a Soldier

FORT SILL, Okla., June 11, 2020 -- Becoming a U.S. Army Soldier is a dream profession for many across the United States, but also around the world.



Pvt. Teslim Animashaun graduated from Basic Combat Training (BCT) in B Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery May 29, at Fort Sill.



Ever since Animashaun was a young boy he wanted to become a U.S. Army Soldier.



“I wanted to join the best army in the world,” he said.



Animashaun said that becoming a Soldier has been a passion of his, and took a lot of hard work to see it come to fruition.



Having been in the United States for six months, he finally got the chance to fulfill that dream.



“I wanted to discover myself, and I wanted to be a part of the U.S. Army,” Animashun said.



His role model and uncle Maj. Tally



Animashaun, who is also in the U.S. Army and serving in South Korea, helped him follow his dream.



Animashaun was a law student back in Nigeria and left his family and friends to become a 68 Whiskey – a combat medic – to save lives, which he states was a much bigger dream for him.



He will leave Fort Sill and continue to Advanced Individual Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. While Animashaun aspires to be an officer someday like his uncle, he wants to continue in the medical field.



Having passed the halfway point of The Forge, the culminating event of BCT, Animashaun has tested all the new skills he’s learned as a trainee.



Afterward, a special ceremony awaits where trainees transition into Soldiers.



“I have come a long way and I am excited to become a U.S. Army Soldier,” he said.



While COVID-19 has changed dynamics at BCT, Animashaun said he has made some incredible friendships, which made training a lot better,” he said.



The most difficult part was waiting around in the 95th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception), but Animashaun said the rest wasn’t as difficult, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect him.



Despite the grueling training that Animashaun had just completed the last two days, he stood grinning ear-to-ear sharing his sentiments on completing The Forge and graduating in eight days. Animashaun was eager to discuss a platoon ambush that they completed that night. He gave specific details on all aspects of the movement and key elements on how it was completed.



As BCT graduations assimilate to the new normal where families still aren’t allowed to attend, Animashaun family won’t have to worry about that change. They will instead watch the live stream graduation.



But then they’ve stayed in contact with Animashaun throughout BCT sending him packages and letters from home. For the young private, that connection boosted his morale especially early on in training when he was missing home.

