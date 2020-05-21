Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nigerian fulfills dream to become a Soldier [Image 2 of 2]

    Nigerian fulfills dream to become a Soldier

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Becoming a U.S. Army Soldier is a dream profession for many across the United States, but also around the world. Pvt. Teslim Animashaun graduated from Basic Combat Training (BCT) in B Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery May 29, at Fort Sill. Ever since Animashaun was a young boy he wanted to become a U.S. Army Soldier. Animashaun said that becoming a Soldier has been a passion of his, and took a lot of hard work to see it come to fruition.

