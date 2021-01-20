Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 19 of 19]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Charlotte Carulli 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    The U.S. Army Old Guard Commanders in Chief's Guard marches past the Capitol Building at the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6488721
    VIRIN: 210120-D-JY614-551
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    President Biden takes oath
    President Biden takes oath
    Vice President Harris takes oath
    President Biden makes speech
    President Biden makes speech
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT