The U.S. Army Old Guard Commanders in Chief's Guard marches past the Capitol Building at the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

