Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 17 of 19]

    59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Charlotte Carulli 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    The U.S. Color Guard presents its colors at the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The joint armed forces color guard is a detachment of service members assigned to the protection of the national colors. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 19:11
    Photo ID: 6488708
    VIRIN: 210120-D-JY614-489
    Resolution: 5289x3584
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    President Biden takes oath
    President Biden takes oath
    Vice President Harris takes oath
    President Biden makes speech
    President Biden makes speech
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    U.S. Color Guard
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT