The U.S. Color Guard presents its colors at the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The joint armed forces color guard is a detachment of service members assigned to the protection of the national colors. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli).
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:11
|Photo ID:
|6488708
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-JY614-489
|Resolution:
|5289x3584
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Charlotte Carulli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
