The U.S. Color Guard presents its colors at the 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The joint armed forces color guard is a detachment of service members assigned to the protection of the national colors. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli).

