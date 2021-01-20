59th Presidential Inauguration

The Air Force element of the Presidential Escort marches past the U.S. Capitol at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Charlotte Carulli)

