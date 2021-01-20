Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The U.S. Capitol can be seen framed between two U.S. Border Patrol agents as they stand their post supporting the unprecedented security operation in advance of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 18:38
    Photo ID: 6488710
    VIRIN: 210120-H-PX819-007
    Resolution: 5593x4163
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    cbpinaugsec2021
    CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

