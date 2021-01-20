CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Two U.S. Border Patrol agents stand their post as they participate in the unprecedented security operation in advance of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.

