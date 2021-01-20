A U.S. Border Patrol agent assists U.S. Capitol Police at a checkpoint as he participates in the unprecedented security operation in advance of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 18:37
|Photo ID:
|6488705
|VIRIN:
|210120-H-PX819-006
|Resolution:
|5635x3912
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CBP supports security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by Jaime Rodriguez Sr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
