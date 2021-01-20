President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff depart Arlington National Cemetery, January 20, 2020. Biden and Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In attendance were former Presidents Barack H. Obama, George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, and former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released) (Photo taken in color and turned to black-and-white)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021