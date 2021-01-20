President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, January 20, 2020. Biden and Harris visited ANC after Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol earlier that morning. In attendance were First Lady Dr. Jill T. Biden and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, as well as former Presidents Barack H. Obama, George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, and former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

