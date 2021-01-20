Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 16 of 17]

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, January 20, 2020. Biden and Harris visited ANC after Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol earlier that morning. In attendance were First Lady Dr. Jill T. Biden and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, as well as former Presidents Barack H. Obama, George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, and former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6488478
    VIRIN: 210120-A-IW468-749
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 17 of 17], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

